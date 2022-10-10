Markets fall in early trade amid weak global cues

Mumbai, October 10
Equity benchmark indices fell sharply in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex falling 826 points amid a weak trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 825.61 points to 57,365.68. The broader NSE Nifty fell 249.95 points to 17,064.70.
Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest laggards.
On the other hand, Power Grid was the only gainer.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with losses.
The US markets ended significantly lower on Friday.
The BSE benchmark had declined 30.81 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 58,191.29 on Friday. The Nifty dipped 17.15 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 17,314.65.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.87 per cent to USD 97.05 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,250.77 crore on Friday, according to data available with the BSE.
