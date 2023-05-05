Markets fall in early trade amid weak trend in US equities

PTI

Mumbai, May 5

The domestic equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on Friday in line with the weak trend in the US markets and the decline in index major HDFC twins.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 586.15 points to 61,163.10 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty declined 150.9 points to 18,104.90.

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, State Bank of India and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Shanghai traded lower, while Hong Kong quoted in the green.

The US markets had ended lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers on Thursday also as they bought equities worth Rs 1,414.73 crore, according to exchange data.