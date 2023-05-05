Markets fall in early trade amid weak trend in US equities

Mumbai, May 5
The domestic equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on Friday in line with the weak trend in the US markets and the decline in index major HDFC twins.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 586.15 points to 61,163.10 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty declined 150.9 points to 18,104.90.
Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.
Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, State Bank of India and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, Shanghai traded lower, while Hong Kong quoted in the green.
The US markets had ended lower on Thursday.
Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers on Thursday also as they bought equities worth Rs 1,414.73 crore, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience
India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English...
NCP committee rejects Pawar's decision to step down as party chief
Pawar had set up the committee after he announced on May 2 t...
Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP
On April 19, Atwal resigned from the primary membership of t...
Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test
A woman coach had alleged that the minister had molested her...
Man who shot dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala arrested, police say business rivalry was the reason
Both had filed numerous complaints against each other follow...