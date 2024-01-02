Markets fall in early trade as Sensex falls 202.76 points

PTI

Mumbai, January 2

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid weak trends from Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Investors also opted to book profits after the recent sharp rally in the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 202.76 points to 72,069.18. The Nifty declined 42.9 points to 21,699.

Among the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Power Grid were among the winners.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

Asian, European and the US markets were closed on Monday for the New Year.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.65 per cent to USD 78.31 a barrel.

