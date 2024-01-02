Markets fall in early trade as Sensex falls 202.76 points

Mumbai, January 2
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid weak trends from Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.
Investors also opted to book profits after the recent sharp rally in the markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 202.76 points to 72,069.18. The Nifty declined 42.9 points to 21,699.
Among the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.
Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Power Grid were among the winners.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
Asian, European and the US markets were closed on Monday for the New Year.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.65 per cent to USD 78.31 a barrel.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...
4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur
Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...
Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar
He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...
Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement
Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...
People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike
There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...