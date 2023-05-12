Markets fall in early trade on weak global trends

Mumbai, May 12
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Friday amid weak trends in global markets and as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the release of domestic inflation data.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 244.01 points to 61,660.51. The NSE Nifty declined 77.95 points to 18,219.05.
Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Infosys, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and ITC were the major laggards.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Titan were among the gainers.
In Asia, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were trading lower, while Tokyo quoted in the green.
The US market ended mostly in the negative territory on Thursday.
The domestic inflation data for the month of April and industrial production for March is scheduled to be announced later in the day.
