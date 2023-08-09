Markets fall in early trade on weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

PTI

Mumbai, August 9

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Wednesday amid weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Caution also prevailed in the markets ahead of the major events -- RBI's monetary policy and the US inflation data -- due to be announced on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 158.2 points to 65,688.30, extending its previous day's weak trend. The NSE Nifty slipped 30.75 points to 19,540.10.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Maruti, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower while Seoul quoted in the green.

The US markets ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

