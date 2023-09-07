Markets fall in early trade on weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

PTI

Mumbai, September 7

Domestic equity benchmark indices fell in initial trade on Thursday tracking weak global markets and foreign fund outflows.

After a weak beginning, the BSE Sensex further fell by 187.11 points to 65,693.41. The Nifty declined 55.35 points to 19,555.70.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Power Grid were the major laggards.

Maruti, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.19 per cent to USD 90.43 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,245.86 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

#Mumbai #Sensex