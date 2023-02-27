Markets fall in initial trade on weak global trends

PTI

Mumbai, February 27

Benchmark indices began the trade on a weak note on Monday in tandem with bearish trend in global markets amid concerns over more rate hikes by developed economies.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and weak trend in IT counters also dented investor sentiments.

The BSE Sensex declined 354.81 points to 59,109.12. The NSE Nifty slipped 107.4 points to 17,358.40.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Maruti were the biggest laggards.

NTPC, Nestle, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets had ended sharply down on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.46 per cent to USD 82.86 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,470.34 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.