Markets fall on weak Asian equities, spike in Brent crude oil prices

Mumbai, October 16
Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Monday amid weak trends in Asian markets and spike in Brent crude oil prices due to geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243.36 points to 66,039.38. The Nifty slipped 59.2 points to 19,691.85.
From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.
Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank and Maruti were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.10 per cent to USD 90.98 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 317.01 crore, according to exchange data.
