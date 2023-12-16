Markets fire on all cylinders: Sensex crosses 71,000 mark

PTI

Mumbai, December 15

Benchmark equity indices surged more than 1% to hit their new all-time highs on Friday, with the Sensex breaching the 71,000 mark, as domestic macroeconomic data and easing concerns over the US economic growth bolstered market sentiment.

Major milestones Dec 15: Sensex breaches 71,000-mark for the first time, closes at 71,483.75 points

Dec 14: Sensex breaches 70,000-mark, closes at a record high of 70,514.20 points

Dec 11: Sensex breaches 70,000-mark for the first time, closes at 69,928.53 points

Dec 5: Sensex breaches 69,000-mark for the first time, ends at 69,296.14 points

Dec 4: Sensex closes at lifetime high of 68,865, hits peak of 68,918 pts in intra-day trade

Sept 15: Sensex ends at record high of 67,838, hits lifetime peak of 67,927 in intra-day

July 19: Sensex closes above the 67,000-mark for the first time to settle at 67,097.44

July 14: Sensex ends above the 66,000-mark for the first time to settle at 66,090.90

Besides, heavy buying in IT, tech and metal counters amid sustained buying by foreign investors helped the domestic equities, traders said.

Rising for the third day running, the Sensex jumped 969.55 points or 1.37% to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75.

The Nifty climbed 273.95 points to settle at its new closing high of 21,456.65. During the day, it zoomed 309.6 points to hit its record intra-day peak of 21,492.30.

Equity investors became richer by Rs 8.11 lakh crore in three days of market rally that saw the benchmark Sensex breaching the 71,000-mark for the first time on Friday

“The Nifty’s upward momentum persists with the bulls maintaining control in the market. Achieving a new all-time high, the index has marked its seventh consecutive weekly gain,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

