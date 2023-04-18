Markets halt 9-day rally; Infosys slumps over 9%

Mumbai, April 17

Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure after nine-session rally on Monday, as massive sell-off in IT, tech and telecom counters unnerved investors.

Intense selling in Infosys, which fell over 9% after lower revenue guidance for FY24, and HDFC twins also pulled the benchmarks down. The Sensex tanked 520.25 points to settle at 59,910.75. The Nifty fell 121.15 points to finish at 17,706.85. — PTI

Nestle top gainer

Nestle, Power Grid, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the winners