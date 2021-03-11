Markets halt rally tracking weak global markets

Mumbai, August 18
Equity benchmarks halted their rally on Thursday, with the Sensex falling over 214 points in early trade, tracking weak global market trends.
The 30-share BSE index declined 214.11 points to 60,046.02 in early deals. The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 61.85 points to 17,882.40.
From the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Nestle were among the biggest laggards.
On the other hand, Power Grid, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.
In Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower in mid-session deals.
Markets on the Wall Street had ended lower on Wednesday.
The BSE index jumped 417.92 points or 0.7 per cent to settle at 60,260.13 on Wednesday. The Nifty went higher by 119 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,944.25.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.10 per cent higher at USD 93.74 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 2,347.22 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...