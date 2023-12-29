Markets hit fresh lifetime highs; Sensex up 370 pts

PTI

Mumbai, December 28

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced further to settle at record highs for the second straight session on Thursday, buoyed by lower crude prices in international markets and fresh foreign fund inflows amid largely positive global cues.

BSE index up 1,904 pts in five sessions Rising for the fifth consecutive day, the BSE benchmark jumped settled at an all-time closing high of 72,410.38

In the last five sessions, the BSE barometer rallied 1,904.07 points, and the Nifty climbed 628.55 points

Hectic buying in energy, metal and FMCG counters also added to the momentum. Rising for the fifth consecutive day, the Sensex jumped 371.95 points to settle at an all-time closing high of 72,410.38. During the day, it rallied 445.91 points to reach its lifetime peak of 72,484.34.

The Nifty climbed 123.95 points to settle at a fresh record of 21,778.70. During the day, it zoomed 146.7 points to hit its lifetime high of 21,801.45.

“The benchmark index maintained its optimism and hit a fresh high owing to ease in the Red Sea issue and reversal of FII inflows. A decline in crude oil prices below $80 prompted widespread purchasing across oil and energy companies.

“The Asian market too advanced due to expectation of more aggressive rate cuts by the Fed next year,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

