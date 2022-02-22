Markets in red amid Ukraine standoff

PTI

Mumbai, February 21

Sensex and Nifty logged their fourth straight session of fall on Monday as participants remained cautious over lingering geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe. Persistent foreign fund outflows added to the gloom, traders said.

Tracking deep losses in other Asian bourses, the Sensex dived around 700 points in the opening session but staged a recovery to briefly trade in the positive zone as market jitters were calmed by hopes of talks between the US and Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

However, it wilted under selling pressure in the afternoon session to settle at 57,683.59, down 149.38 points. The Nifty fell 69.65 points to close at 17,206.65.

Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 21 shares ended in the red, with Sun Pharma, TCS, ITC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Titan dropping up to 2.39%. —

#Ukraine #ukraine crisis