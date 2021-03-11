Markets in the red for third day as volatility continues

Mumbai, May 25
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reversed initial gains to close in the red for the third day running on Wednesday as investors continued to offload IT, consumption and metal stocks despite a largely positive trend overseas.
Unabated foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices put further pressure on markets.
Reversing course after a firm start, the Sensex ended 303.35 points lower at 53,749.26. Similarly, the Nifty declined 99.35 points to end at 16,025.80. — PTI
Sugar stocks slide
- Sugar stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after the government imposed curbs on sugar exports from June 1
