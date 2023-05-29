Markets jump in early trade; Sensex reclaims 63,000-mark

PTI

Mumbai, May 29

Equity benchmark indices jumped in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex reclaiming the crucial 63,000-mark, amid positive trends in the US markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 507.22 points to 63,008.91 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 141.85 points to 18,641.20.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Power Grid and HCL Technologies were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green, while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US market ended with significant gains on Friday.