Markets likely to deliver moderate returns in Samvat 2083; Kotak MF favours quality over momentum

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Indian equity markets are likely to deliver moderate returns in Samvat 2083, with investors advised to prioritise asset allocation and quality stocks over momentum-driven investments amid global uncertainties and volatile market conditions, according to Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund's annual Muhurat investment outlook.

In its 'Muhurat Picks Samvat 2083' presentation, the fund house said investors should maintain a long-term investment horizon and follow disciplined asset allocation to navigate volatility arising from geopolitical tensions, fluctuations in crude oil prices and a hawkish stance by global central banks.

Despite these external challenges, the fund house highlighted India's economic resilience, citing a projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.1% in FY27. It said domestic demand continues to support corporate earnings growth, while high-frequency indicators point towards a broad-based economic recovery.

Kotak Mutual Fund also highlighted relative valuation comfort in large and mid-cap stocks, noting that major market indices were trading at a discount to their long-term average valuations as of October 31, 2026.

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For diversified equity exposure, the fund house identified Kotak Focused Fund, Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund and Kotak Multi Cap Fund among its preferred schemes. For thematic investments, it highlighted Kotak Manufacture in India Fund and Kotak Banking and Financial Services Fund.

For relatively conservative investors, Kotak Equity Savings Fund was among the schemes highlighted.

The fund house's recommendations come after a mixed performance across market segments since the previous Diwali. Between October 20, 2025, and October 31, 2026, the Nifty 50 TRI, Nifty Midcap 150 TRI and Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI recorded divergent movements, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks witnessing sharper volatility.

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Kotak Mutual Fund said its investment approach for the coming year would focus on quality companies, disciplined asset allocation and long-term investing rather than chasing short-term market momentum.

The fund house also cautioned investors against expecting exceptionally high market returns, emphasising that moderate returns should be considered a more realistic expectation for the broader equity market.

It advised investors to select mutual fund schemes according to their individual risk profiles and consult financial advisors before making investment decisions. (ANI)

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