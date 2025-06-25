DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Markets log gains for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1 pc on global rally

Markets log gains for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1 pc on global rally

Intense buying market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries support domestic equities
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:19 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, powered by widespread buying and a positive trend in global equities amid easing tensions in the Middle East following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Advertisement

Besides, intense buying market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries supported domestic equities, traders said.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share Sensex jumped 700.40 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 82,755.51. During the day, it surged 760.8 points or 0.92 per cent to 82,815.91.

Advertisement

As many as 2,821 stocks advanced while 1,207 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Similarly, the wider gauge NSE Nifty climbed 200.40 points or 0.80 per cent to 25,244.75.

Advertisement

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers.

On the other hand, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the laggards.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts