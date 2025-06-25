Markets log gains for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1 pc on global rally

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, powered by widespread buying and a positive trend in global equities amid easing tensions in the Middle East following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Besides, intense buying market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries supported domestic equities, traders said.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share Sensex jumped 700.40 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 82,755.51. During the day, it surged 760.8 points or 0.92 per cent to 82,815.91.

As many as 2,821 stocks advanced while 1,207 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Similarly, the wider gauge NSE Nifty climbed 200.40 points or 0.80 per cent to 25,244.75.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers.

On the other hand, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the laggards.