DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Markets open lower amid uncertainty over US tariff measures, weak Asian peers

Markets open lower amid uncertainty over US tariff measures, weak Asian peers

HDFC Bank, ITC, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato and Hindustan Unilever were among biggest laggards
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:56 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in initial trade on Thursday as fresh tariff threats, weak Asian markets and foreign fund outflows hurt investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 393.01 points to 75,546.17 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 118.95 points to 22,813.95.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, ITC, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest laggards.

Advertisement

NTPC, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,881.30 crore on Wednesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Advertisement

"Trump's tariff talks continue to impact markets. Trump's declaration that the US will impose 25% tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals impacted India's pharma stocks since India's leading pharma companies are major exporters to the US. If this is implemented in early April as Trump declared, it will impact the US, too, through shortages and higher prices," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory.

"Market participants in Asia were primarily concerned about the potential ramifications of the tariff plans on global trade dynamics. Given this backdrop, it is anticipated that Indian bourses will move in tandem with their Asian counterparts," Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox, said.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

"President Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on imports like automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals, set to begin on April 2, could disrupt global trade," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.32 per cent to USD 75.80 a barrel.

The Sensex dipped 28.21 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 75,939.18 on Wednesday. The Nifty skidded 12.40 points or 0.05 per cent to 22,932.90.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper