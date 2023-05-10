Markets pare early gains in volatile trade amid weak global equities

Mumbai, May 10
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a firm note on Wednesday but later pared all the early gains amid weak trend in the global markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 204.23 points to 61,965.56 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 57.2 points to 18,323.15.
However, later both the key benchmark indices pared all the gains, with the BSE benchmark trading 71.95 points lower at 61,689.38, while the Nifty fell 22.85 points to quote at 18,243.10.
Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and ITC were the major gainers.
State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and HDFC were the major laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
