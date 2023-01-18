 Markets rally for 2nd day on foreign fund inflows, buying in HDFC twins : The Tribune India

Markets rally for 2nd day on foreign fund inflows, buying in HDFC twins

Sensex climbed 390.02 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 61,045.74

Markets rally for 2nd day on foreign fund inflows, buying in HDFC twins

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Mumbai, January 18

Equity benchmarks extended their rally for the second straight session on Wednesday amid buying in index heavyweights HDFC twins and foreign funds inflows.

Recovery in most of the Asian markets and positive start in European equity exchanges also added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 390.02 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 61,045.74. During the day, it jumped 454.53 points or 0.74 per cent to 61,110.25.

The broader NSE Nifty rallied 112.05 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 18,165.35.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, ITC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the prominent gainers.

Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green, while Seoul ended lower.

Bourses in Europe were trading higher during mid-session deals. Markets in the US had ended mostly lower on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.11 per cent to USD 86.87 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday after unabated outflows for the past many days. They bought shares worth a net Rs 211.06 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.  

 

#Mumbai #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

2
Trending

‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to 'Ghodey pe sawar' amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

3
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

4
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

5
Nation

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

6
Punjab

Application moved to change UK public building to gurdwara; some members within Sikh community slam move

7
Diaspora

'We need justice': Wife of Sikh man slain in Canada New Year day shooting

8
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

9
Nation

After Pakistan PM's offer for talks with India, his office adds 'Art 370' rider

10
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Tripura goes to polls on February 16; Nagaland and Meghalaya to vote on February 27

Counting of votes on March 2

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, to join BJP in Delhi this afternoon

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

Owing to differences with the current state party leaders, h...

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

Says he could no longer see the current plight of Punjab wit...

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

Dhami was on his way to meet the protestors at ‘Kaumi Insaaf...

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexually exploited women wrestlers; says she, too, received death threats

Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan of sexually exploiting women wrestlers; 'hang me if allegations are found true', says federation chief

Country’s top wrestlers protest against the ‘dictatorship’ o...


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

BJP's Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher's vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Delhi traffic police issue advisory in view of Republic Day Parade rehearsals

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants