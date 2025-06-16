DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Markets rebound in early trade after two days of slump

Markets rebound in early trade after two days of slump

Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were among biggest gainers
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:37 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. PTI file
Advertisement

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday tracking a rally in Asian markets after two days of sharp decline.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 288.79 points to 81,407.39 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 98.9 points to 24,817.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were among the biggest gainers.

Advertisement

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng quoted lower.

Advertisement

US markets ended lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.73 per cent to USD 74.77 a barrel.

“Interestingly there is no panic in equity markets. Markets will be severely impacted only if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz triggering a huge spike in crude. This appears to be a low probability event now,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,263.52 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dived 573.38 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 81,118.60. The Nifty dropped 169.60 points or 0.68 per cent to 24,718.60.

In the past two days, the BSE benchmark has lost 1,396.54 points or 1.69 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 422.8 points or 1.68 per cent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts