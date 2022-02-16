Markets rebound sharply, Sensex zooms 1,736 pts

Mumbai, February 15
Equity indices staged a stellar comeback on Tuesday after suffering their worst losses in a year in the previous session as bargain hunters piled into energy, finance and IT stocks amid signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions.
Recoup from Manic Monday
- On the Sensex chart, all 30 shares closed with gains — with Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj FinServ, L&T, Titan, Wipro and Asian Paints rallying as much as 5.13%
- All 19 BSE sectoral indices logged significant gains. Auto, banking, teck, realty and IT indices were the top performers, climbing up to 3.87%
European markets clambered up following reports that some Russian troops near Ukraine were returning to their bases, which could de-escalate tensions between Moscow and the West. A strengthening rupee further bolstered sentiment, traders said.
Recouping the previous day’s losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,736.21 points to end at 58,142.05. This was its biggest one-day jump since February 1. Likewise, the NSE Nifty soared 509.65 points to settle at 17,352.45.
