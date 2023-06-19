 Markets retreat from record highs; Sensex falls 216 points : The Tribune India

Markets retreat from record highs; Sensex falls 216 points

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Nestle among major losers

Markets retreat from record highs; Sensex falls 216 points

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, June 19

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to close lower on Monday as investors offloaded telecom, power and utility stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets and profit booking.

Besides, intense selling in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank counters also hit investor sentiments, traders said.

After hitting its lifetime high on Friday, the 30-share BSE index fell 216.28 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 63,168.30. During the day, it declined 336.75 points or 0.53 per cent to 63,047.83.

The NSE Nifty went lower by 70.55 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 18,755.45. The index registered its lifetime peak of 18,826 on Friday.

There was accelerated selling, particularly in the afternoon trade, dragging the key indices from record highs.

“Indian equities shied away from closing at all-time high levels amid profit-booking, primarily driven by private banks. Global markets also took a breather after a strong rally last week as investors looked forward to China’s rate decision and the Fed chair’s testimony,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the biggest loser from the Sensex pack, skidding 1.83 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Nestle.

In contrast, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC and ITC were the gainers.

“Risk-off sentiment prevailed in local markets, as sell-off in global equity markets triggered profit-taking in banking, auto, telecom and FMCG stocks.

“Although India’s macroeconomic indicators seem to be on the right path, global headwinds would fuel bouts of selling at regular intervals,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

Among the indices, telecommunication fell by 1.34 per cent, power dipped by 0.90 per cent, realty (0.85 per cent), utilities (0.89 per cent), bankex (0.84 per cent), commodities (0.56 per cent), FMCG (0.55 per cent) and auto (0.52 per cent).

Bouts of buying were, however, seen in IT, teck, industrial, metal and healthcare sector stocks that capped the losses to some extent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge dipped 0.08 per cent, while the smallcap index climbed 0.24 per cent.

“Global shares drifted lower on Monday, as investors were left disappointed by a lack of policy announcements from China post a State Council meeting on Friday aimed at kickstarting the ailing economy.

“Investors also awaited testimony from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in markets that remain dominated by monetary policy bets,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European equity markets were trading in negative territory. The US markets ended lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.38 per cent to USD 76.31 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 794.78 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark zoomed 466.95 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 63,384.58 on Friday. The Nifty climbed 137.90 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its lifetime peak of 18,826.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati at Karan Deol's wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC flays move

4
Himachal

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

5
Diaspora

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

6
Punjab

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

7
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

8
Delhi

None can defeat AAP in Delhi, Punjab for next 50 years: Kejriwal

9
Business

Net direct tax collection rises 11 per cent to Rs 3.80 lakh crore till June 17

10
Sports

'BJP pawn vs Congress puppet': Sakshi Malik, Babita Phogat slug it out

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Top News

Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple in Cabinet meeting today

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

CM says the Act will pave way for eliminating the undue cont...

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Quoting preliminary information, the officials say Nijjar wa...

Video: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton city?

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...

Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW chief

IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of t...

Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT

Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT

The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...


Cities

View All

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Canal water yet to be released in Tarn Taran

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Suvidha Kendra employee held for ~20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

Suvidha Kendra employee held for Rs 20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea outbreak in Lalru: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Drizzle brings relief, day's temperature dips 5°C in Chandigarh

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Gadkari to open 11 flyovers from Delhi to Panipat on June 20

At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

DU student stabbed to death

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

Schools told to provide information to Nawanshahr-based RTI activist

Woman bags national award for using sports to empower the poor

Amritsar travel agent booked for selling off Indian woman in Oman

Centre to help women stuck in Gulf: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Paddy sowing begins from today in district

Rohan makes city proud with AIR 358

CIA cops trek 18 km to catch 'Dacoit Hasina'

Open House: what should be done to tackle Unscheduled outages, shortage of water supply in summers?

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate