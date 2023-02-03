Markets rise in initial trade amid rally in US markets

Mumbai, February 3
Equity benchmarks climbed in initial trade on Friday amid a strong rally in the US markets and buying in banking counters.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 481.94 points to 60,414.18. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 118.05 points to 17,728.45.
From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India were among the major winners.
Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Nestle were among the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.
Markets in the US ended mostly in the positive territory on Thursday.
Foreign Institutional Investors again offloaded shares on Thursday after a day’s breather. They sold shares worth Rs 3,065.35 crore, according to exchange data.
