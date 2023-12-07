Markets scale fresh lifetime highs; Nifty nears 21K level

Mumbai, December 6
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rallied for the seventh straight session to hit fresh lifetime highs on Wednesday, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and L&T amid persistent foreign fund inflows.
Besides, receding crude oil prices in international markets also boosted sentiment, traders said.
Wipro top gainer
- The Sensex surged 357.59 points to settle at a new record of 69,653.73
- The Nifty also climbed 82.60 points to hit its fresh peak of 20,937.70
- Wipro closed with the maximum gain of 3.85%, followed by ITC, L&T, TCS, Tata Motors, Nestle India and Infosys
“Post-state elections, market optimism thrives, confirming policy continuity and meeting investor expectations. A robust FII reversal is fuelled by receding inflation and dropping yields in US and Indian markets. The allure of Indian market gains post-China credit rating downgrade and decline in oil prices was followed by ease in geopolitical tensions,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
As many as 20 shares of the BSE benchmark index closed the session with gains, while 30 stocks in the Nifty ended in positive territory.
Among major Sensex movers, Wipro closed with the maximum gain of 3.85%, followed by ITC — 2.51% higher. L&T and TCS gained 2.31% and 2.13%, respectively. Tata Motors, Nestle India, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were other gainers.
On the other hand, NTPC, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank ended the session with a loss of up to 1.58%.
In the broader market, the BSE largecap index rose 0.61%, the midcap gauge gained 0.19%, and smallcap advanced by 0.18%.
