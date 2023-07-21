Markets settle at all-time highs

PTI

Mumbai, July 20

Extending winning momentum to the sixth day, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record high levels on Thursday, driven by unabated foreign capital inflows and intense buying in banking and FMCG stocks.

ITC biggest gainer ITC was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 3%, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and JSW Steel

A recovery in the rupee added to the momentum, forex traders said. The Sensex jumped 474.46 points to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90.

During the day, it rallied 521.73 points to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 67,619.17. The Nifty is on the verge of breaching the psychologically crucial 20,000 mark and closed a few points shy of the level. Rising for the sixth straight session, the NSE flagship climbed 146 points to end at its record closing high of 19,979.15. During the session, it soared 158.7 points to reach its fresh record high of 19,991.85.

