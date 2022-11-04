Markets settle higher after two days of fall

Mumbai, November 4
Benchmark indices ended in the green on Friday after falling for the past two days, helped by continuous buying from foreign institutional investors and a largely positive trend in Asian and European markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 60,950.36.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 64.45 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 18,117.15.
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were among the winners.
Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower.
Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended lower on Thursday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.34 per cent higher at USD 96.89 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth Rs 677.62 crore, as per exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit
Primary schools to be closed from Saturday
National Human Rights Commission summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over air pollution
Says it is ‘not satisfied’ with the actions taken so far to ...
Tension grips Amritsar as Hindu leader Sudhir Suri shot at during protest
The incident took place outside Gopal Mandir in the city
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday
AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls
The former TV journalist had joined the AAP in 2021