Markets settle lower amid weak global cues

Mumbai, October 10
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday amid a weak trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 200.18 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 57,991.11. During the day, it tumbled 825.61 points or 1.41 per cent to 57,365.68.
The broader NSE Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 17,241.
Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, ITC, Titan, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Nestle and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.
On the other hand, Axis Bank, TCS, Maruti, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.
Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading mostly lower in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended deep in the red on Friday.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.80 per cent to USD 97.14 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,250.77 crore on Friday, according to data available with BSE.
