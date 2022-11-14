Markets settle lower in volatile trade; Sensex declines 170.89 points

Mumbai, November 14
In a volatile trade, benchmark indices ended lower on Monday dragged down by index heavyweights ICICI Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries amid largely weak Asian markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 170.89 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 61,624.15. During the day, it hit a low of 61,572.03 and a high of 61,916.24.
The broader NSE Nifty dipped 20.55 points or 0.11 per cent to finish at 18,329.15.
From the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy's, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, and Maruti were the major winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower, while Hong Kong settled higher.
Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in the afternoon session. Wall Street had ended higher on Friday.
The wholesale price-based inflation declined to a 19-month low of 8.39 per cent in October, on easing prices of fuel and manufactured items.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 95.84 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 3,958.23 crore, as per exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court
The apex court asked the Centre to step in and make sincere ...
US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Biden and Xi also agreed that ‘a nuclear war should never be...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
India's retail inflation falls to 6.77 per cent in October
It is still above Reserve Bank’s comfort level for tenth mon...