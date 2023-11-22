 Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade

Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade

The Nifty edged higher by 28.45 points or 0.14 per cent to 19,811.85

Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, November 22

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty eked out marginal gains to settle in the positive zone after a highly volatile trade on Wednesday, helped by buying in index majors Infosys, ITC and Reliance Industries.

However, foreign fund outflows from the equity market restricted the upmove in stocks, traders said.

In a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 92.47 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 66,023.24. During the day, it fell to a low of 65,664.85 and touched a high of 66,063.43.

The Nifty edged higher by 28.45 points or 0.14 per cent to 19,811.85.

“Investors are following global markets, which are mostly sluggish with a mixed bias. Due to lack of fresh positive triggers, investors are trading cautiously and taking selective bets,” Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Sr VP Research, Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, NTPC, Power Grid, Titan, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were the biggest gainers.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and Maruti were the major laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.33 per cent, while smallcap index declined 0.63 per cent.

Among the indices, power jumped 1.41 per cent, auto climbed 0.64 per cent, teck (0.52 per cent), FMCG (0.34 per cent), capital goods (0.38 per cent) and oil & gas (0.36 per cent).

Commodities, financial services, industrials, telecommunication and bankex were among the laggards.

Underlining that the banking system continues to be resilient and there is no immediate cause of worry for the system, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday advised lenders to be more cautious and spot any trend of risk building early.

“While banks and NBFCs are showing good performance now, sustaining it requires concerted efforts. In good times like these, banks and NBFCs need to reflect and introspect as to where potential risks could possibly originate,” he said.

At a time when the system is reporting robust credit growth, Das asked lenders to avoid any form of “exuberance” in their business and to ensure that sectoral and sub-sectoral exposures are “sustainable”.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly with gains. The US markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday.

“Despite the US Fed adopting a cautious stance in its minutes and refraining from indicating a rate cut, the market recovered from the day's correction and ended with mild gain. On the other hand, the broad market witnessed some profit-booking as investors' focus shifted to the primary market, marked by a set of IPOs scheduled for this week.

“However, the undercurrent is positive, with a cooling of inflation and an easing US bond yield supporting a short- to medium-term rally,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.46 per cent to USD 82.07 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 455.59 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark climbed 275.62 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 65,930.77 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 89.40 points or 0.45 per cent to 19,783.40.

#Mumbai #Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Names of 5 Punjab 'bizmen' figure in Rs 15,000-cr Mahadev betting app case

3
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

4
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

5
Himachal

Volvo buses from Shimla to Delhi will no longer cross Pinjore, Kalka, Parwanoo: HRTC

6
Delhi

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

7
Trending

Indian woman Kalpana Balan sets Guinness World Record for most number of teeth

8
Chandigarh

Resident of Mohali wins Rs 2.5-crore lottery

9
Trending

Sara Ali Khan shares gorgeous close-up and pool-time photos, says 'bhartiya naari sab rang me pyaari'

10
India

Supreme Court warns Patanjali on 'false' drug claims

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Encounter under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Army officer, soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

The fierce gunfight was underway as two terrorists were trap...

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources

India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

The latest move is being seen as a step that could reduce te...

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 32 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 42 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

Report comes two months after Canada said there were ‘credib...

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 people identified in CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...


Cities

View All

Over 5 kg heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates as high court judges

Art exhibition portrays trials & tribulations of kids amid conflicts

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI: Incident of administering injection to patient by impersonator turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

Chandigarh: CAT puts results of 'OBC-Male' category on hold

Zirakpur: Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Entry of buses from other states to be restricted if GRAP Stage IV invoked in Delhi

Entry of buses from other states to be restricted if GRAP Stage IV invoked in Delhi

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Shimla-Delhi Volvo to skip Parwanoo Pinjore & Kalka

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

Jalandhar: Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite farmers' stir spells chaos on Jalandhar roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/indefinite-stir-spells-chaos-on-city-roads-564754: Humble background no deterrent for these budding kabaddi players

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Two arrested for snatching mobile

16 fresh cases of stubble burning in district

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string