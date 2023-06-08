 Markets snap 4-day rally amid profit-taking; auto, bank stocks fall : The Tribune India

Markets snap 4-day rally amid profit-taking; auto, bank stocks fall

Sensex falls 294.32 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 62,848.64

Markets snap 4-day rally amid profit-taking; auto, bank stocks fall

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, June 8

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close with losses on Thursday, snapping their four-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to auto, bank and IT stocks after the RBI left its key interest rate unchanged.

After remaining in the positive territory for the most part of the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 294.32 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 62,848.64. During the day, it tumbled 353.23 points or 0.55 per cent to 62,789.73.

The NSE Nifty declined 91.85 points or 0.49 per cent to end at 18,634.55.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, sliding 2.68 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle and Titan.

In contrast, NTPC, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Reliance and HDFC Bank were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo ended lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly in positive territory. The US markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting but signalled that it wants to see inflation moderate more while preserving the growth momentum.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), which has three members from RBI and an equal number of external experts, voted unanimously to keep the benchmark repurchase, or repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

While consumer price inflation eased during March-April 2023 and moved into the tolerance band, headline inflation is still above the target of 4 per cent and is expected to remain so during the rest of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said announcing the monetary policy decision.

"Therefore, close and continued vigil on the evolving inflation outlook is absolutely necessary, especially as the monsoon outlook and the impact of El Nino remain uncertain," he said. "Our goal is to achieve the inflation target of 4 per cent and keeping inflation within the comfort band of 2-6 per cent is not enough." Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities, said, "The RBI MPC left the repo rates unchanged at its meeting on June 8 in line with street expectations. MPC members were in a sweet spot in the backdrop of higher than expected GDP numbers and moderating headline and core inflation print".

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.31 per cent to USD 76.71 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,382.57 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 350.08 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 63,142.96 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty advanced 127.40 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 18,726.40.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

2
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

5
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

6
Haryana

100 societies under lens in Gurugram, buyers seek safety reports

7
Nation

Rajasthan: Man abducts woman, forcibly marries her by carrying her in his arms around a small fire; video goes viral

8
Punjab

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

9
Haryana

Project manager held for flyover collapse in Gurugram

10
Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife pens emotional note after meeting him; says police stood outside bedroom to hear them

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Four children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

Children were attacked on a playground, tweets a local lawma...

Bombay High Court to hear Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking quashing of CBI's extortion and bribery case against him

Bombay High Court extends Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from arrest in extortion and bribery case till June 23

Wankhede moved the high court last month seeking quashing of...

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

AAP accuses the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Waste was being burnt, which allegedly resulted in the explo...

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel for improper relationship with woman clerk

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...


Cities

View All

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

SGPC poll likely after Lok Sabha elections

Overcrowding on SGPC's free bus service in Amritsar a risky ride for pilgrims

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees 'felled' for Chandigarh's 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Showers likely in Chandigarh during weekend

Chandigarh: Bodycams for staff at grain market

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Punjab Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on Jalandhar city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Education Minister Harjot Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands