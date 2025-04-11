DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Markets surge in early trade as US suspends additional 26% tariff on India till July 9

Markets surge in early trade as US suspends additional 26% tariff on India till July 9

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries among biggest gainers
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:59 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. Reuters file
Advertisement

Benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Friday after the US announced suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,210.68 points to 75,057.83 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 388.35 points to 22,787.50.

The US has announced suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year, according to the White House executive orders.

Advertisement

On April 2, US President Donald Trump slapped universal duties on about 60 countries exporting goods to America and additional steep levies on countries like India, potentially impacting sales of products from shrimp to steel in the world’s biggest economy.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers.

Advertisement

Asian Paints and Nestle were the only laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index and South Korea’s Kospi were trading lower while Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng quoted marginally higher. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 4 per cent.

US markets ended significantly lower on Thursday a day after a sharp rally. The Nasdaq composite tanked 4.31 per cent, S&P 500 slumped 3.46 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.50 per cent.

“While intra-day volatility is expected to persist, one positive factor for India is that higher US tariffs on China may boost Indian exports to the US. Additionally, China’s retaliation could trigger a shift in FIIs from China to India,” Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,358.02 crore on Wednesday.

Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

“There is no room for a sustained rally in the market in the present uncertain context. But investors can take relief from the fact that Indian macros are good and we are one of the least impacted countries in this trade war,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.36 per cent to USD 63.10 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark dropped 379.93 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 73,847.15. The Nifty declined 136.70 points or 0.61 per cent to 22,399.15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper