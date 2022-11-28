Markets trade firm after initial lacklustre trend

PTI

Mumbai, November 28

Benchmark indices faced a lacklustre trend in early trade on Monday, but later traded higher amid foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex traded flat in early trade, marginally up by 15.81 points to 62,309.45. The broader NSE Nifty quoted 5 points higher at 18,517.75.

Later, both the benchmark indices picked up momentum. The Sensex was trading 103.38 points higher at 62,404.71 at 9.49am and the Nifty quoted 24.85 points up at 18,537.60.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Wipro, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the major winners in early trade.

HDFC, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.58 per cent lower at USD 81.47 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors bought shares worth Rs 369.08 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.