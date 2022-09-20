Markets firm in early trade; Sensex climbs 672 points

Mumbai, September 20
Equity indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex rallying 672 points, helped by continuous buying in banking counters and recovery in global markets.
Foreign fund inflows also added to the momentum.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 672.06 points to 59,813.29 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went higher by 209.5 points to 17,831.75.
All 30-share Sensex pack of firms were trading in the green in early trade, with IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel emerging as major winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.
The US markets ended with gains on Monday.
The BSE benchmark ended 300.44 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 59,141.23 on Monday. The Nifty went higher by 91.40 points or 0.52 per cent to 17,622.25.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.21 per cent to USD 92.19 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors turned buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 312.31 crore on Monday, according to data available with the BSE.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...