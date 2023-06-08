Markets trade higher ahead of RBI policy decision

PTI

Mumbai, June 8

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Thursday ahead of the RBI policy decision to be announced later in the day.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the optimism in the equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 85.64 points to 63,228.60 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 25.55 points to 18,751.95.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.