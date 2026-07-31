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Home / Business / Markets trade higher in early deals; Bajaj Finance surges over 6 per cent

Markets trade higher in early deals; Bajaj Finance surges over 6 per cent

Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma among winners

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:18 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A man looks at a screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Image credit/Reuters File
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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early deals on Friday tracking a sharp rally in Bajaj Finance, foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices.

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Profit-taking in IT stock, however, restricted markets rally during the initial trading.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 49.91 points to 77,970.95 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 28 points to 24,343.65.

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From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance jumped over 6 per cent after the firm on Thursday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6,081 crore for the June quarter of FY27, driven by growth in core income and improvement in asset quality.

Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were also among the winners.

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Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ITC and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,623.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.98 per cent lower at USD 88.16 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s KOSPI rebounded sharply and jumped 14.28 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index also quoted in positive territory, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Sensex ended 273.55 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 77,928.15. The Nifty went up by 66.95 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 24,317.15.

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