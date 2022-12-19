Markets trade higher in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, December 19

Equity benchmarks climbed in early trade on Monday, bouncing back after falling in the previous two trading sessions.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 127.48 points to 61,465.29 after a positive beginning. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 37.85 points to 18,306.85.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC were the major winners.

Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.10 per cent to USD 79.91 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.