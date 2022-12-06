Markets trade lower in early trade; Sensex falls over 444 points

Mumbai, December 6
Benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Tuesday and traded lower amid weak global market trends and rising crude prices.
Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 444.53 points to 62,390.07. The broader NSE Nifty declined 123.15 points to 18,577.90.
Among the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards.
IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower, while Tokyo quoted in the green.
Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Monday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.57 per cent higher at USD 83.15 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,139.07 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...