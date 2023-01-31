Markets trade lower in initial trade amid weak global trends

Mumbai, January 31
Equity benchmarks declined in initial trade on Tuesday amid an overall weak trend in the global markets as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the Union Budget presentation and interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve.
Also, continuous foreign funds outflow played spoilsport for the markets.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 203.74 points to 59,296.67. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 52.8 points to 17,596.15.
From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.
Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Titan were among the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.
