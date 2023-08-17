Markets trade lower on weak global trends

PTI

Mumbai, August 17

Benchmark equity indices began the trade on a muted note on Thursday and fell further in line with weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 115.41 points to 65,424.01. The NSE Nifty slipped 41.35 points to 19,423.65.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Titan, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower while Shanghai quoted in the green.

The US markets ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.12 per cent to USD 83.55 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 722.76 crore, according to exchange data.

#Mumbai #Sensex