DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Markets tumble in early trade after two days of rally dragged by IT stocks

Markets tumble in early trade after two days of rally dragged by IT stocks

NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Axis Bank among laggards
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:28 AM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Tuesday, after two days of rally, dragged lower by IT stocks and weak Asian market trends.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex dropped 460.38 points to 81,716.07 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 162.05 points to 24,839.10.

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 627.86 points lower at 81,548.59, and the Nifty quoted 178 points down at 24,807.95.

Advertisement

Investors turned cautious ahead of the release of industrial and manufacturing production data for April on Wednesday and the first quarter GDP numbers, scheduled to be announced later this week, experts said.

From the Sensex firms, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Advertisement

IndusInd Bank emerged as the only gainer.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the negative territory.

US markets were shut on Monday for Memorial Day.

“In the near-term the market is likely to consolidate around the current levels,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 135.98 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.26 per cent to USD 64.57 a barrel.

The BSE Sensex jumped 455.37 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 82,176.45 on Monday. The Nifty climbed 148 points or 0.60 per cent to 25,001.15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper