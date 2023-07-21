Markets tumble in early trade; Infosys falls nearly 8 per cent

PTI

Mumbai, July 21

Equity benchmark indices tumbled in early trade on Friday after a non-stop record-breaking rally, dragged down by IT behemoth Infosys after the company slashed its FY24 growth outlook.

Decline in share prices of market bluechip firms Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services also added to the bearish trend in equities.

After a record-breaking rally for the past many days, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 749.75 points to 66,822.15 in early trade. The NSE Nifty fell by 203.15 points to 19,776. Both the benchmark indices began the trade on a weak note.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys tanked nearly 8 per cent after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and delivered a shocker as it slashed its FY24 growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent on delayed decision-making by clients amid global macro uncertainties.

HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra were the other major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Nestle, Power Grid and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

