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Home / Business / Markets4you Introduces IB Flex Commission Settings Alongside Dream Trip 2026

Markets4you Introduces IB Flex Commission Settings Alongside Dream Trip 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 01:06 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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India PR Distribution

Tortola [British Virgin Islands], October 9: Markets4you, a global multi-asset trading broker, has introduced Commission Settings for eligible IB Flex Partners alongside Dream Trip 2026, a global promotion rewarding Partners with travel vouchers and other rewards.

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The new Commission Settings gives Partners greater flexibility in managing how commissions are shared across their direct SUB IB network. Available directly in the Partner Room, the feature allows Partners to set a default commission split across their network or customize the arrangement for an individual SUB IB.

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Partners can also preview commission distribution in USD per lot before applying their settings, providing greater visibility into how commissions are shared. The feature builds on the flexibility of IB Flex, which supports unlimited network levels, multiple commission packages, and eligible commission distribution of up to 99%.

Meanwhile, the latest Dream Trip 2026 campaign runs from September 1 to November 30, 2026, giving Partners more opportunities to earn travel vouchers and other rewards as they grow their partner business.

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The campaign features a Lucky Draw with 15 winners receiving USD 1,000 travel vouchers each and a Top 5 leaderboard with travel vouchers of up to USD 10,000. Partners who earn at least one Lucky Draw ticket are also guaranteed a New Year Blind Box gift, adding a guaranteed reward alongside the campaign’s Lucky Draw and leaderboard prizes.

Together, Commission Settings and Dream Trip 2026 reflect Markets4you’s continued focus on giving Partners greater flexibility in managing their networks and more opportunities to be rewarded as their business grows.

Learn more about IB Flex:  https://bit.ly/IBFlexS2026  

Explore Dream Trip 2026: https://bit.ly/DreamTripSept2026  

About Markets4you

Markets4you is an award-winning, multi-asset trading platform offering contracts for difference (CFDs) in a wide range of markets across various assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. For 18 years, Markets4you has been trusted by over 3 million traders and 100,000 partners worldwide.

The award-winning broker has attained over 40 industry awards, including:

Best Copy Trading Platform Global 2026 – Global Business Magazine

Best Affiliate Marketing Program Global 2026 – Global Business Magazine

Most Innovative Forex Trading Solutions Provider 2025 – Global Business Magazine

Forex4you and Markets4you are registered trademarks of E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

For more information, users can visit www.markets4you.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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