Marking 25 Years of Shri Narendra Modi’s Governance, Mintage World Launches Part 2 of Its Landmark Collectibles Book

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: Marking 25 years of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s governance, spanning his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India, Mintage World, the world’s first online museum dedicated to coins, stamps and banknotes, today launched Part 2 of its distinctive coffee table book, “Stamps, Coins, and Banknotes Issued During the Premiership of Shri Narendra Modi.” The 172-page volume documents significant stamps, coins and banknotes issued during 2019–2024, bringing together national milestones, institutions, cultural commemorations and initiatives through India’s official philatelic and numismatic issues. It will be available on amazon, flipkart & other e-commerce websites & bookstores & also on www.mintageworld.com .

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From Salute to COVID-19 Warriors, Master Healers of AYUSH and the 12-stamp series dedicated to them, 75 Years of Indian Independence and the Journey of the Indian Flag, to 125 Years of Subhas Chandra Bose, 75 Years of the CBI, 100 Years of Jamshedpur, Delhi Police’s Platinum Jubilee, 100 Episodes of Mann Ki Baat, Bridal Costumes of India and Siachen Glacier and many more, the book captures a wide spectrum of milestones from the period. It also features issues associated with initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, presenting them through the visual language of stamps, coins and banknotes.

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The upcoming publication offers a distinctive lens on contemporary Indian history through objects that have been part of everyday life. Each stamp, coin and banknote captures a particular initiative, institution, personality, cultural theme or national milestone, together creating a visual narrative of the period and an insight into how significant moments have been represented through official collectibles.

Arranged chronologically, the compilation brings together philately, numismatics and banknotes. The stamps span different sizes, shapes, colours and designs, while the coins include circulation and commemorative issues across multiple denominations, minted at facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Noida. The banknotes featured span different denominations and were produced at currency-printing facilities across India.

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Beyond its appeal to collectors and hobbyists, the book explores how stamps, coins and banknotes can serve as visual archives of contemporary history. The publication brings together history, design, public memory and collecting, making it a reference for collectors, historians, researchers and those interested in India’s contemporary heritage.

Priced at Rs. 999, the book will be available through leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, select bookstores and Mintage World following its launch.

The publication follows the success of Part 1, which chronicled the first term of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2019. The first volume featured themes including Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, International Day of Yoga, women-led development, tribal empowerment and other national initiatives. Together, the two volumes offer a visual record of official philatelic and numismatic issues spanning 2014–2024.

The two-volume series was conceived by Sushilkumar Agrawal, first-generation entrepreneur and CEO of Mintage World, with the objective of bringing together India’s official stamps, coins and banknotes from the period in a single reference work and encouraging wider interest in philately and numismatics among younger generations.

Speaking about the upcoming publication, Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, Publisher & CEO, Mintage World, said, “The idea behind this series has been to preserve a visual record of an important period in India’s contemporary history through stamps, coins and banknotes. As Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi completes 25 years of governance, spanning his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India, we felt this was an appropriate moment to bring out the second part of the series. These everyday objects often carry stories of national initiatives, institutions, achievements and cultural milestones. With Part 2, we have brought together the issues from 2019 to 2024 in a chronological and accessible format. We hope the book will serve as a valuable reference for collectors and researchers while also introducing younger generations to the fascinating worlds of philately and numismatics.”

The publication is part of Mintage World’s larger body of work around collecting, documentation and heritage. Its earlier coffee table books include “Global Collectibles of Mahatma Gandhi Through Banknotes, Coins & Stamps,” documenting collectibles issued by countries around the world featuring Mahatma Gandhi, and “Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins and Banknotes,” which explores the beauty and conservation of parrot species through global collectibles.

About Mintage World

Mintage World is the world’s first online museum dedicated to ancient and modern coins, stamps and currency banknotes. It aims to reintroduce the joy of collecting to younger and older generations while making India’s and the world’s rich historical, cultural and numismatic heritage more accessible. Through its digital platform and publications, Mintage World works to document, educate and create greater awareness around philately, numismatics and notaphily.

For further information, please visit: www.mintageworld.com

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