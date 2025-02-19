Marking 75 Years: Gullas College of Medicine Host Indo-Philippines Cultural Education Exchange Summit Celebrating Friendship and Collaboration

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India]/Philippines, February 19: Gullas College of Medicine hosted the Indo-Philippines Cultural Education Exchange Summit to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations. The event took place at the GCMI Auditorium, Gov. M Cuenco Ave., Banilad, Mandaue City, Philippines, under the theme: "A Union Fostering Global Connections: Integrating Education, Healthcare, Culture, and Tourism for a Sustainable Future."

A highlight of the summit was the unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar Statue, honoring the revered Tamil poet and philosopher known for his literary masterpiece, the Tirukkural. This statue symbolizes Tamil heritage and philosophy, marking a significant cultural milestone in the Philippines. It reflects the deep historical ties between India and Southeast Asia and resonates with the growing Indian student community in the region.

Advertisement

The Summit holds deep significance for both Filipino and Indian communities, celebrating a shared history of cooperation since the Treaty of Friendship signed on July 11, 1952. The event was graced by Honourable Excellency Harsh Kumar Jain, Ambassador of India to the Philippines, as the Chief Guest.

Among the distinguished attendees were:

Advertisement

* Honourable Excellency Harsh Kumar Jain, Ambassador of India to the Philippines

* Honourable Excellency Former President of Philippines, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo

* Honourable Excellency Abdullah Daya Saidu, First secretary of the Nigerian Embassy

* Honourable Excellency Rangsant Srimangkorn, Ambassador of Thailand to the Philippines

* Honourable Former Chairperson Eleanor B. Almoro, Chairperson, Board of Medicine, Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)

The Indo-Philippines Cultural Education Exchange Summit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties through education, healthcare, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Event Highlights:

* Opening Remarks by Atty. Joseph Baduel, Vice President for Operations, Gullas College of Medicine Inc.

* Cultural Performances - Featuring Sakhyam Dance Academy and Lanhing Batangan Dance Troupe.

Key Remarks from Leaders: -

Honourable Excellency Harsh Kumar Jain, Ambassador of India to the Philippines, remarked "The Indo-Philippines relationship is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for progress. As we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties, initiatives like the Indo-Philippines Cultural Education Exchange Summit deepen our collaboration in education, healthcare, and culture. The unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar statue at Gullas Medical College reflects our shared reverence for knowledge and wisdom."

Dr. David K Pillai, Chief Executive Consultant, Gullas College of Medicine, has also mentioned. "It is such a privilege to celebrate 75 years of bilateral relations between the Philippines and India. Over the years, this relationship has grown stronger through a rich exchange of culture, literature, and education. The Philippines has established itself as a premier destination for students seeking world-class medical education, and with the recent reforms tabled in the Senate allowing students from any country to practice in the Philippines, this marks a significant milestone--especially for Indian medical aspirants. I am confident that this will open new avenues for bright Indian students, further strengthening academic ties and paving the way for a future of excellence in medical education."

Mr. Kadwin Pillai, CEO, Transworld Educare Pvt Ltd and Kings International Ltd., added, "We at Transworld Educare and Kings International extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of the Philippines and its Ministry of Education for commemorating Indo-Philippines 75 years of friendship at such a grand scale. The unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar statue is not just a tribute to a literary icon but a significant gesture of respect towards Tamil heritage and the people of India.

Furthermore, we appreciate the Philippines for providing world-class medical education to aspiring Indian students. In recent years, there has been a surge of 25% in Indian students choosing the Philippines over other countries for medical education, a testament to the nation's high academic standards and student-friendly policies."

The event was concluded by closing speech by Kathreena Pillai, Member of Executive Committee.

The Gullas College of Medicine (GCM) was established in 1977 by the Gullas family in Banilad, Mandaue City, in response to the growing demand for more physicians to address the medical and healthcare needs of the country. The founding of GCM aimed to provide students from the Visayas and Mindanao with access to excellent medical education closer to their localities, thereby expanding opportunities for those regions.

The University of the Visayas, founded in 1919 by Don Vicente Gullas and his wife, Lady Josefina R. Gullas, has a long-standing legacy of producing distinguished alumni in various fields, including government service, law, engineering, architecture, medicine, nursing, business, and the arts. The Gullas College of Medicine is an integral part of the University of the Visayas educational system, proudly upholding the Gullas family's legacy of academic excellence and service.

For more information, please visit gcm.edu.ph

Transworld Educare Group of companies, established in 1999, is a leading provider of medical education abroad and a premier institution for NEET and FMGE aspirants. Transworld Educare in association with Davao Medical School Foundation & Gullas College of Medicine has successfully placed over 6000+ Indian students as doctors around the world with #1 rank in passing percentage at FMGE since the last 14 years.

Transworld Educare has a strong association with the Philippines, primarily as a facilitator of medical education for Indian students. It is recognized as a pioneer in introducing the Philippines as an ideal destination for pursuing MBBS degrees. The consultancy promotes high-quality, cost-effective medical education in Philippine institutions, which follow globally recognized curricula and use English as the medium of instruction. Transworld Educare collaborates with leading medical colleges, such as Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF), Gullas College of Medicine and Brokenshire Medical College, providing Indian students access to world-class education and clinical training.

For more information, please visit transworldeducare.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)