MARKIVIS Founder Amit Khanduja Identifies Why Services Firms Fail to Claim Their Market Potential

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], June 24: MARKIVIS, a B2B marketing consultancy specialising in IT services and SaaS companies, today announced the publication of Selling the Abstract: Understanding the Nuances of IT Services and SaaS Marketing by Founder and CEO Amit Khanduja. Released globally on Amazon on 21st June 2026, the book addresses one of the most persistent commercial challenges facing the technology sector: the gap between the depth of what services companies can deliver and the credibility those capabilities command in a competitive global market.

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Every year, IT services and SaaS companies with world-class capabilities from deep expertise to proven delivery and years of hard-won experience watch inferior competitors win deals they deserved to win. The gap is not in what these firms can do. It is in how they communicate it. Many have built what Khanduja calls lion-level expertise, yet continue to show up in the market with quiet websites, generic messaging, and vague positioning.

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Khanduja calls it the "invisible excellence problem" the gap between what a services company can actually do and what the market believes it can do. Selling the Abstract is a practitioner's guide to address this gap head-on, drawing on two decades of experience building marketing functions for technology firms across the United States and India.

"With each chapter, I wanted to broaden a marketer's perspective," said Amit Khanduja. "The firms most affected are not failing because they lack capability. They are failing because in a crowded market, buyers do not choose the most capable firm. They choose the firm that appears most credible, most authoritative, and most confident before the conversation even begins."

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"The CFO, the CIO, and the business unit leader each have different concerns, different priorities, and different definitions of success," said Khanduja. "A single message cannot resonate across this diverse group. And by the time a prospect contacts you, the decision is often already made. Marketing's most important work happens before the first sales meeting."

Khanduja's insight is informed not just by consulting experience, but by a personal entrepreneurial journey. He walked away from a Vice President role at EXL Service at 38 to found MARKIVIS, betting his career on the idea that mid-market technology companies deserved the same marketing sophistication as the global giants. That bet has paid off, and Selling the Abstract distills everything he has learned in the process.

When questioned why services marketing must change now, he added, "I think the timing matters more than ever. We're entering an era where services are no longer the supporting act, they're becoming the main story. As products get commoditized and AI closes the gap between idea and execution, what clients are really buying is expertise, judgement, and outcomes. That's the definition of a service. And yet, services marketing remains one of the least understood crafts in our industry. This book is my small attempt to change that," said Khanduja.

"In an age where AI can produce infinite content in seconds, the ability to slow down and ask 'But is this right?' becomes your competitive advantage," said Khanduja. "The future of marketing belongs to those who combine the speed and scale of AI with the depth and nuance that only human experience can provide."

About the book

Selling the Abstract is a 12-chapter practitioner's guide spanning brand building, value proposition design, content and thought leadership, account-based marketing, digital strategy, marketing technology, and the AI-native marketing organisation.

The book introduces concepts, highlights, real-life case studies and examples along with frameworks drawn on experience, industry knowledge designed specifically for services firms, including:

Buying Committee Mapping: How to build messaging that resonates with the CFO, the CIO, and the business unit leader simultaneously without losing coherence

Content Effectiveness Framework: The hard distinction between content that earns attention and content that earns trust and why only the latter drives pipeline

90-Day Implementation Sprints: Every chapter closes with an actionable plan, not just perspective

Amit shares, "For a practitioner, this book is designed to be immediately actionable". "The frameworks address the real problems marketers in this space face: how to speak to a 13-person buying committee without losing coherence, how to produce content that builds pipeline rather than just traffic, and how to measure marketing in a way that resonates with a CFO or board."

"This is a practitioner's guide written exclusively for the marketers and leaders of companies that sell what cannot be shown, demoed, or benchmarked before the contract is signed," said Khanduja. "That is every IT services and SaaS company in the world and most of them are marketing as though it isn't."

Selling the Abstract is available now on Amazon India at www.amazon.in/dp/9376310616

About Amit Khanduja

Amit Khanduja is the Founder and CEO of MARKIVIS, a B2B marketing consultancy built exclusively for IT services and SaaS organisations. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he held senior and executive marketing leadership roles at HCL Technologies, Genpact, Innodata, and EXL Service, where he served as Vice President. He founded MARKIVIS after leaving that role at 38, betting that the firms who needed great marketing most were not the global giants he had been serving, but the exceptional companies working in their shadow. Selling the Abstract is his first book.

https://amitkhanduja.com

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