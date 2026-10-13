Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd: Strong Order Book, Growing Profitability and Future Opportunities in Highway Infrastructure

Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited is an Indian infrastructure services company specialising in highway operations, maintenance and advanced pavement preservation technologies. Established in 2002, the company has evolved from a road-marking business into a diversified provider of specialised highway maintenance and infrastructure solutions. Its shares are listed on the BSE and NSE under the symbol MARKOLINES. The company offers services such as micro surfacing, Cold In-Place Recycling (CIPR), Full Depth Reclamation (FDR), major highway maintenance, road rehabilitation and specialised construction activities, including tunnelling. With a pan-India presence the company had an order book exceeding ₹600 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Mr. Sanjay Bhanudas Patil serves as Chairman and Managing Director. His leadership has been central to the company's development from a road-marking business into a specialised highway maintenance and infrastructure services provider. The management team also includes experienced professionals responsible for financial planning, business operations and technical execution

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Markolines reported encouraging financial growth in the financial year 2025–26. According to its published consolidated results, revenue from operations increased to ₹348.49 crore from ₹307.43 crore in FY2024–25, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 13.35%. Consolidated EBITDA increased to ₹48.54 crore in FY2025–26 from ₹44.64 crore in the previous financial year, while profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹26.23 crore from ₹22.72 crore. This represents annual growth of approximately 8.74% in EBITDA and 15.46% in net profit.

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For the first quarter of FY2026–27, ended June 30, 2026, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹75.86 crore, compared with ₹72.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA rose to ₹9.18 crore from ₹8.44 crore, while PAT increased to ₹4.36 crore from ₹3.79 crore. The order book exceeding ₹600 crore at the end of FY2025–26 provides an important indicator of potential business visibility.

Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited trades on Indian stock exchanges under the ticker MARKOLINES, in NSE and BSE. Its investment case is linked to its specialised position in highway maintenance, financial performance, order-book strength and the broader outlook for infrastructure spending in India.

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Based on publicly reported market data for October 12, 2026, the share closed at approximately ₹174. The stock's 50-day simple moving average was reported at around ₹172.30, while its 200-day moving average was approximately ₹162.20. This suggests that the share was trading below its 50-day average but above its 200-day average, indicating a mixed short-term picture and a relatively stronger longer-term position.

For investors and market observers, Markolines is a company worth monitoring as India's infrastructure sector continues to evolve. A careful review of its latest financial results, exchange filings, valuation and share-price trends can help readers develop a more informed view of its long-term prospects.

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