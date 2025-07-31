DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Markolines Pavement Technologies Reacts Positively to Order Win News with Over 20% Surge in Stock Price

Markolines Pavement Technologies Reacts Positively to Order Win News with Over 20% Surge in Stock Price

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:46 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Navi Mumbai, July 31, 2025: The bourses reacted positively to Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited’s (BSE: MARKOLINES) announcement yesterday of the company acquiring prestigious orders. The company’s share prices rose by over 20% since yesterday after the announcement. Markolines, a leading provider of highway operations and infrastructure services, received multiple new work orders cumulatively valued at ₹30.39 crore (inclusive of GST). These orders span diverse infrastructure segments and geographies, reinforcing the company's strong project execution track record and growing client trust.

Advertisement

The new contracts include: 1. Athaang Dichpally Tollway Pvt. Ltd. – A ₹3.41 crore order for rectification works of flexible pavement with micro-surfacing on NH-44 from Armur to Adloor Yellareddy in Telangana. The project is to be completed in three months, excluding the monsoon period.

2. Pune Municipal Corporation – Two separate contracts, each valued at approximately ₹7.14 crore, have been awarded for preventive maintenance and allied roadworks in Pune City under Package 9 and Package 10. Both projects are scheduled for completion by May 2026.

Advertisement

3. NCC Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd.) – A ₹12.69 crore order for piling works at the 454 MLD Malad Wastewater Treatment Facility (WwTF) project. This contract too is to be executed within three months, excluding the monsoon period.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sanjay Patil, Chairman & Managing Director of Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited, said that “These new orders reflect the confidence our clients have in our capabilities and execution standards. We are proud to contribute to critical infrastructure development across urban and highway segments. Our robust order book of over ₹400 crore underscores our strategic focus and operational strength.” About Markolines Pavement Technologies Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Markolines is a group of companies with expertise in offering superior services primarily in Highway Maintenance. Its offerings also include expert consulting for the latest technology driven to improve asset performance and client experience. In over a decade and a half, Markolines Pavement Technologies has transitioned from a single product company to a multi-product company and aspires to be a pioneer of transformation in Highway Maintenance. Going forward, it aims to consistently venture into new markets and other infra sectors, keeping sustainability and safety at the core of its operations. The company continues to be a preferred partner for urban and transport infrastructure projects, leveraging its experience in pavement technologies, maintenance services, and civil construction.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts