MAROON Launches "NUDE" Collection: A Universal Movement for Comfort and Inclusive Representation

New Delhi [India], February 11: MAROON, a trailblazer in the Indian innerwear industry, has unveiled its latest innovation: the "NUDE - Find My Skin-tone" Collection. In a creative and powerful campaign shot by Vaanya Pictures, the brand uses inclusive storytelling to highlight a message of indian diversification proving skin-tone representation belongs to every woman.

A Design for Every Body

The NUDE Collection is built on the philosophy that We are ending the era of universal beige. Maroon delivers Indian nudes that complement the skin's lived, layered truth rather than competing with it.

The campaign features models portraying diverse physical realities, including seated and differently-abled postures. This creative choice serves a larger purpose: to show that MAROON stands with every woman. By designing for "extreme comfort,"

Innovation Through Empathy

Directors Manan Jain, Manoj Jain, and Meeta Jain explained that the collection is a response to the industry's historical neglect of diverse body needs.

"We didn't just design a product; we designed a solution," said the Directors. "Our front-open designs, seamless stretch fabric, and breathable materials are engineered to prevent friction and pressure marks. Whether a woman is sitting in a wheelchair or at an office desk for ten hours, the comfort remains unconditional."

The True Indian Nude

The collection celebrates the diversity of Indian skin with shades like Caramel (North & western skin tones, Strawberry eastern india) and Chocolate (south indian) Director Meeta Jain noted, "We want our innerwear to feel like a natural extension of the self. By offering shades that actually match Indian skin tones, we are giving every woman the right to feel seen and comfortable in her own skin."

Solidarity in Fashion

Director Manan Jain clarified the campaign's vision of unity, "Our campaign is a tribute to all women. By portraying diverse physical experiences, we are highlighting that representation matters. We want to bridge the gap between 'conventional' fashion and 'adaptive' fashion. To us, there is no difference--every woman deserves innerwear that adapts to her, not the other way around. This is a movement for empathy, respect, and global change."

Looking Ahead In addition to this inclusive launch, MAROON will be the first indian lingerie brand ready to launch in international market like USA & UK where in the tariffs have also reduced down to 18%

Maroon is set to disrupt the luxury segment with the upcoming reveal of a ₹10 lakh premium bra, emphasizing their position at the intersection of high-end innovation and functional design.

