Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart Expand Efforts to Provide Winter Shelters for Community Dogs

New Delhi [India], February 22: Recognizing the commitment to provide refuge to countless street companions during extreme winters, Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart extended their Paw Protecc Initiative to offer a much-needed shield against the season's biting cold. As winter bids farewell, countless community animals who endured the harsh temperatures found solace through this initiative. Building on the success of the Paw Protecc initiative from the monsoon season, Mars Petcare, in partnership with Swiggy Instamart, deployed more than 200 temporary shelters through January across the Delhi NCR region and Indore through the help of NGO partners. Individual caregivers and NGOs were beneficiaries of the shelters which enabled them to support a few of the community animals under their care.

This third leg of the initiative aimed to provide essential warmth and comfort to community dogs and cats, helping them brave the winter season. With pollution levels adding to the health challenges faced by street animals, these strategically placed shelters became critical lifelines, ensuring their safety and well-being. uStrategically placed in high-need areas, the shelters provide a vital refuge--shielding them from extreme weather and offering a rare moment of comfort amid their struggles. To extend the impact, Mars Petcare partnered with Friendicoes SECA to maintain these mobile shelters, ensuring they remain equipped with essential food and water for dogs and cats on the streets. This collaboration strengthens the initiative's sustainability, providing consistent care and support throughout the winter season.

Reflecting on the initiative's success, Salil Murthy, Managing Director, Mars Petcare India expresses that, "At Mars Petcare, we believe in not just caring for pets but also standing by the community animals who bring so much love and companionship into our world. Phase III of Paw Protecc's winter shelter initiative is just one of many steps that we as industry leaders are taking to ensure that street animal is left out in the cold. Every life matters, and through this initiative, we hope to extend kindness and protection to those who have no one else looking out for them. Mars Petcare will remain unwavering in its mission to create a world where animals are loved, protected, and cared for and we're glad to partner with Swiggy Instamart to champion this. As more people come together for this cause, Mars Petcare continues to lead the way, proving that a little warmth--both in shelters and in hearts--can truly make a difference."

The BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ helps cities be pet-friendly so more people can enjoy the benefits of a life with pets. It was created by Mars Petcare and includes a playbook for cities, an assessment tool, a city certification program, and free online resources. Paw Protecc continues Mars' significant legacy of supporting nearly 10 million vulnerable pets globally over the past three years. Launched in August last year, the Paw Protecc campaign received widespread appreciation for its efforts in enhancing the well-being of community animals. As part of the initiative, more than 200 shelters were delivered across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, ensuring safer spaces for pets and reinforcing the vision of a more pet-friendly world. Since its launch, 500 mobile shelters have been deployed by Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart as part of this campaign.

A Unique Initiative for Community Animals

What sets the Paw Protecc Initiative apart is its focus on providing mobile shelters that are strategically placed at common feeding points across the city. These shelters offer reliable protection for homeless pets, shielding them from extreme weather conditions throughout the year. Each mobile shelter is shared by multiple community dogs, ensuring that many animals benefit from a single placement.

Numerous kittens, puppies, and adult community animals have embraced these shelters, finding in them a place they can call their own. The initiative has garnered widespread support from animal lovers and caregivers who actively maintain these shelters and care for the pets in their vicinity. This compassionate network of pet lovers plays a crucial role in sustaining the initiative, ensuring that community animals continue to receive food, water, and protection.

